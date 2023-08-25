Space far more profitable than our other businesses, says Paras Defence director

India successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon’s south pole.

India’s feat of landing Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon's south pole region will have a profound impact and establish India as a significant global player in space exploration, Amit Mahajan, Director-Technical & R&D, Paras Defence & Space Tech, has said.

“I thank ISRO (the Indian Space Research Organisation) for making every Indian so proud that we have achieved something which no other nation has achieved so far,” he told CNBC TV-18 in an interview. India is the fourth country to have landed on the moon but the first to do go to its south pole.

“The technology that the ISRO develops and the kinds of brains that are working for the organisation are world-class,” he said.

Paras Defence & Space was fortunate to be associated with ISRO on space programmes, as he talked about the collaboration between the two playing a role in advancing India's capabilities.

Paras Defence had been doing work for ISRO on the Optical Imaging System. “ISRO is encouraging industries like us to go slightly more into these technologies, and we are making the complete optical payloads,” Mahajan said.

In months to come, Paras would develop and deliver a complete optical payload to be used for earth observation for gas and for varied applications, he said.

Mahajan said it would be a challenge to quantify the benefits and opportunities arising from the company’s association with ISRO because the space sector was poised for exponential growth.

The potential in the space sector is vast and is expected to expand significantly, offering numerous opportunities.

“We are so cost-effective compared to the whole world that even if we do a handsome margin compared to any other business, we are still 20 or 30 percent of the cost of a world equivalent system. It is far more profitable than my other businesses but I am still a fraction of the cost as compared to the world,” Mahajan said.