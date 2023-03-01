 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P affirms BBB- issue rating on Adani International Container

Mar 01, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

The stable outlook reflects that AICTPL will maintain predictable cash flow with fully market-based pricing and volume over the next 12-24 months.

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Bonds of the Indian billionaires flagship firm plunged to distressed levels in US trading, and the company abruptly pulled a record domestic stock offering after the Adani group suffered a $92 billion market crash. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed 'BBB-' issue rating on Adani International Container Terminal Pte Ltd (AICTPL ) and said the outlook is stable.

AICTPL is a 50-50 joint venture between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Terminal Investment Ltd (TIL). It works as a container terminal operator based in Mundra, Gujarat.

It is at a prime location with favourable water depth compared with other nearby ports, besides broad rail and road connectivity to India's industrial hinterland.