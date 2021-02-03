S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost

Source: Reuters

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after strong quarterly showing from heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon, while investors counted on more fiscal stimulus to aid an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 30689.65.

The S&P 500 rose 14.0 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 3840.27, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 105.5 points, or 0.78 percent, to 13718.314 at the opening bell.