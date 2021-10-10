MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Soyabean output may rise 14% to 119 lakh tonnes this year: SOPA

Indore-based Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said that the total area under soybean for the year 2021 is 119.984 lakh hectares.

PTI
October 10, 2021 / 09:17 PM IST
File image

File image

Soyabean production is estimated to rise by 14 per cent to nearly 119 lakh tonnes this year on higher sowing area and likely improvement in productivity, according to industry body SOPA.

In its estimate released on Sunday, Indore-based Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said that the total area under soybean for the year 2021 is 119.984 lakh hectares. The government's area estimate is 123.677 lakh hectares.

ALSO READ: Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 4.79% in August

In last year's Kharif (summer sow) season, total soyabean acreage stood at 118.383 lakh hectare. "Estimated total production of soybean crop for all India for the year 2021 is 118.889 lakh tons, which is higher by 14.337 lakh tons (13.71 per cent) as compared to last year," SOPA said. The production stood at 104.55 lakh tonnes last year.

"The average yield for the year 2021 is estimated as 991 kg per hectare as against 883 kg per hectare during the year 2020," the association said. Soyabean is a major oilseed crop grown in Kharif season.

Close

Related stories

Out of the total estimated production this year, the output in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra is seen at 52.3 lakh tonnes and 48.3 lakh tonnes this year. The production in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra stood at 41.8 lakh tonnes and 45.44 lakh tonnes last year.
PTI
Tags: #oilseed crop #SOPA #Soyabean output #Soyabean production
first published: Oct 10, 2021 09:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.