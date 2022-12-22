 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sovereign green bonds to provide pricing reference to fund raising: Rajeshwar Rao

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Government planned to raise Rs 16,000 cr via sovereign green bonds

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao believes that sovereign green bonds (SGB) will provide a pricing reference for private sector entities raising funds through such bonds in India.

"The issuance of SGBs would help in creating an ecosystem which fosters a greater flow of capital into green projects and entities undertaking such projects," Rao said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit.

In the Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the government will raise funds through bonds as part of its market borrowing of the current financial year.

The government planned to raise Rs 16,000 crore of sovereign green bonds in the fiscal year ending March.

The proceeds from the SGB will be deployed in public sector projects which will help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.

Last month, the Centre released the framework for its proposed sovereign Green Bonds, with a committee headed by the Chief Economic Adviser being put in place to select eligible projects for financing, which do not include large hydropower plants.