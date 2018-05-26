Southwest monsoon set to sway agriculture commodity prices in coming months

Hareesh V

The Southwest monsoons are on the way and the countdown has begun. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast the onset date to be May 29 with the error margin of +/-4 days, while the private weather forecaster, Skymet Weather, is expecting it to be on May 28 with an error margin of 2 days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its first stage of the forecast, sees a ‘normal’ monsoon this year, which is likely to be 97 percent of the Long Period Average.

In 2017, southwest monsoon was near-normal, 95 percent of the Long Period Average. However, it was a patchy one.

The arrival was six days prior to the normal onset date, it was normal to surplus in June-July and then weakened in August and early September before gathering momentum.

The rains were deficient in states of Punjab, Haryana, certain parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, while in places like Western Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema received excess rains.

Southwest monsoons hold a significant role in India’s economic progress and more predominantly in the agriculture sector. The Southwest monsoon brings about 70-75 percent of India’s annual rainfall and therefore it is of high significance in the agricultural calendar.

The arrival of Southwest monsoon coincides with the commencement of kharif season in India. The kharif season generally begins in India in June and ends in October even as there are variations according to area and crops sown.

The government has announced foodgrain production target of 283.7 million tonnes for the year 2018-19, with 140.2 million tonne for Kharif and 142.5 million tonne for rabi in the wake of normal monsoon prediction by the IMD.

Major kharif crops in India include rice, jowar, bajara, maize, ragi, millet, tur, urad, moong, groundnut, castor seed, soybean, cotton, turmeric, guar seed, sunflower, and sugarcane.

Some of these crops are traded on various Indian commodity exchanges and among these soybean, cotton, guar seed and castor seed are being actively traded.

In these exchange-traded kharif crops, soybean has been on a consolidation mode since the initial spurt in prices in January this year.

The expectation of normal monsoons, higher production prospects, and bulging stocks have been exerting downward pressure, though domestic demand, lower imports and hike in import duty on edible oil is supporting prices.

Progress in sowing and distribution of rainfall in the major growing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra could be the next major decisive factor influencing soybean prices.

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the government could be another key factor that could influence the price trend.

With regard to cotton, the pink bollworm infestations last year, that affected cotton in central and southern India, may probably impel farmers to move to other crops this time.

Meanwhile, in the wake of normal monsoons forecast, the top guar producing state of Rajasthan is expected to produce about 1.75 million tonnes in 2018-19, about 40 percent higher from the previous year.

While the increase in production could impact negatively on prices, demand for guar gum and fluctuation in crude oil could have a considerable impact on prices.

Upcoming updates on monsoons by the IMD and sowing data will not only impact the Kharif crops, but also the Rabi crops, as it affects the groundwater level in the country.

Apart from this, it also leaves a considerable impact on prices of plantation commodities like rubber, cardamom, pepper, tea etc. as well as commodities like soy oil, soymeal, guar gum, cottonseed oil cake etc.

: The author is Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.