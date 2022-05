Carl Icahn (Image: Reuters)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX.N) said on Friday it had reached a settlement with billionaire Carl Icahn and his affiliated entities.

The company also named Karen Haller as the president and chief executive, effective immediately. Southwest Gas said it will add up to four new directors to the board.





