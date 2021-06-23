MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to leave post in February 2022

Robert Jordan will take over from Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly, who will transition to the role of executive chairman, the carrier said.

Reuters
June 23, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Image: Reuters.

Image: Reuters.


Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday that Robert Jordan, the company’s executive vice president corporate services, will become its chief executive officer effective February 1, 2022.

Jordan will take over from Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly, who will transition to the role of executive chairman, the carrier said.

Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Gary Kelly #Robert Jordan #Southwest Airlines #World News
first published: Jun 23, 2021 07:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.