South Korean e-commerce major Coupang exploring options to enter Indian market

Coupang, the South Korean e-commerce behemoth backed by SoftBank Group Corp, is exploring options to enter the Indian market as it has started talks with the Indian government to enter one of the world’s largest e-commerce markets, Business Standard reported, citing unnamed government officials.

“We have received an application from the South Korean government, in which Coupang has expressed interest in entering India. Dialogues with the Coupang delegation are likely to start next month,” the financial daily quoted the officials as saying.

Korean-American billionaire Bom Suk Kim founded the e-commerce company in 2010, and it rose to prominence after introducing its guaranteed quick delivery service in the country.

Coupang’s proposal comes a year after the e-commerce company announced its withdrawal from Japan just 21 months after introducing its guaranteed same-day or next-day delivery service.

Destination India

Japan has a robust convenience store business culture, and it has the highest senior population in the world, and many of whom found Coupang’s service less attractive.

The South Korean e-commerce player operates an online marketplace that sells everything from fresh groceries to toys, as well as food delivery app Coupang Eats.

However, the company hopes for a growth in India due to rising internet penetration and a young population increasingly dependent on online deliveries.

If the Seoul-based e-commerce giant enters India, it will directly compete with Amazon and Walmart Inc-backed Flipkart. India is the world’s fifth-largest global destination in the retail space.

As per the FIS 2023 Global Payments Report, India is fast emerging as an e-commerce market, but is still seen as less explored. It is projected to grow to $150 billion from $83 billion in 2026.

The financials

Coupang launched a subscription-based video streaming service, Coupang Play. The company’s annual revenue in calendar year 2022 was $20.6 billion, up 12 per cent YoY.

It claims to provide same-day or next-day delivery of more than five million unique products and almost 99.6 per cent of its orders are delivered within 24 hours.

In 2021, it raised $4.6 billion in the biggest IPO in the US. The offering was the largest on a US exchange since cab-riding app Uber raised $8.1 billion in 2019.

Greenoaks Capital holds a 16.6 per cent stake, Maverick Holdings 6.4 per cent, and Rose Park Advisors, 5.1 per cent. BlackRock owns a 2.1 per cent stake and CEO Bom Suk Kim owns about 10.2 per cent.