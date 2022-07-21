English
    South Korea targets localising 50% of its chip materials supply by 2030

    The plan is part of President Yoon Suk-yeol administration's strategy to strengthen the semiconductor industry.

    Reuters
    July 21, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
    (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

    (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

    South Korea said on Thursday it is targetting supplying half of its chip materials, components and equipment locally by 2030, up from 30 per cent currently.

    The plan is part of President Yoon Suk-yeol administration's strategy to strengthen the semiconductor industry as the home to top memory chip makers Samsung and SK Hynix seeks to bolster supply chain stability and resources to become a "superpower" in the field.

    South Korea's chip industry estimates that about 20 per cent of chip equipment and 50 per cent of chip materials have been localised, the industry ministry said in a joint statement with other ministries.
    Tags: #chip industry #South Korea #Yoon Suk Yeol
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 08:53 am
