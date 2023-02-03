South Central Railway gets Rs 13,786 cr in Union Budget

Representative image

South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday said it was sanctioned a sum of Rs. 13,786.19 crore for year 2023-24 compared to Rs. 8,349.75 crore for year 2022-23, nearly 65 per cent increase over last year's allocation in the Union Budget.

A press release from the SCR said Rs 3,374.44 crore was allotted for doubling, third line and bypass line works compared to Rs 1,531 crore last year.

For new lines, the total budgetary grant, including capital and safety fund (excluding deposit), is Rs 819 crore compared to Rs 285 crore last year.

For electrification work, the budgetary grant is Rs. 588 crore, the release said.

Total budget allocation for infrastructural projects and safety works, falling fully/partly in Telangana in 2023-24 is Rs 4,418 crore as against Rs 3,048 crore in 2022-23 which is 45 per cent more while the same is Rs 8,406 crore for Andhra Pradesh Rs 7,032 crore in 2022-23, a 20 per cent high.