Sought suggestions from CMs to make India $5 trillion economy: Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that a roadmap to boost the GDP and the level of exports from individual states were some of the key items discussed in the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 15

The government think tank will also submit its report on issues plaguing the mining sector by the end of July 6.

Kumar also said that suggestions from the various Chief Ministers to achieve the target of a $5 trillion Indian economy were also sought and that a high-level panel on agricultural reforms will submit its report in the next two to three months.

The governing council discussed a host of national issues, including farm distress, drought and left-wing extremism in several parts of the country.

Among the issues raised by the States included changes in APMC and Essential Commodities Act and a review of the disaster relief fund provided to the states by the Centre. The Northeast states sought upgradation of transport infrastructure, while Madhya Pradesh sought changes in forest rights act to empower tribal communities