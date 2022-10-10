Sophisticated surveillance tools play crucial role in deterring misconduct: Sebi

Sophisticated tools used for surveillance and investigation play a crucial role in deterring misconduct in markets, according to Sebi. In its annual report for 2021-22, the regulator said it has deeply integrated technology into its surveillance functions.

"Sebi has been able to unearth complex modus operandi with adoption of better technology/ data analytics during FY 2022. "In-house technology was developed to capture and evaluate, stock recommendations provided by TV hosts," it said.

Further, the annual report said sophisticated tools used for surveillance and investigation play a crucial role in deterring misconduct and thereby promote investor confidence and improve market integrity. According to the annual report, Sebi has robust in-house alert systems in place to monitor activities across market segments and exchanges so as to check unfair trade practices, including insider trading.

"During 2021-22, Sebi has taken up 38 new cases and completed 82 cases related to Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (FUTP) violations," it said. Last fiscal, the watchdog carried out three search and seizure operations.

"Through these operations, Sebi has endeavoured to put a check on fraudulent stock tips circulated through social media and 'pump and dump schemes'," it noted.