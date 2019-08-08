Soon, you can buy Khadi products online on KVIC portal, says Chairman V.K. Saxena

With the government increasing its focus on MSMEs, the Khadi Village Industries Corporation (KVIC) has plans to launch new initiatives to encourage the sale of Khadi. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena speaks to Moneycontrol about plans for 2019.

Excerpts from the interview:

1. KVIC has received increased budgetary support this year. How do you plan to utilise these resources to generate employment?

The focus of KVIC is on ensuring sustainability in employment generation. We want to ensure that artisans get their due and are able to sustain their income. In the first 100 days of the new government, the target is to utilise Rs 730 crore worth of funds to generate 1,88,200 new jobs. In the last 5 years, 21 lakh new jobs have been created under various schemes. This includes 20,63,304 jobs under PMEGP, 62,737 under Khadi and Polyastra, 34,310 under Kumhar Sashaktikaran Mission and 10,351 under the Honey Mission.

Under the SFURTI scheme, we identify artisans in clusters and provide them with equipment as per their needs. Around Rs 1-1.5 crore is invested in each cluster to help artisans produce, store as well as market their products at the same workshop. It is an end-to-end solution.

2. What are the upcoming initiatives in the pipeline?

There will be a separate platform to sell Khadi online. This platform will be separate from the one being planned for MSMEs. While our products are already being sold online on PayTM and other platforms, we want to have direct control over its distribution and derive profits from it. Once launched, you can directly purchase Khadi products from this platform.

To encourage leather artisans, we plan to initiate the Leather Artisans' Welfare Association. Under this scheme, leather shoemakers will be trained, provided tools and re-organised to help earn better. With a budget of Rs. 25 crores, this scheme will benefit more than 20,000 leather artisans.

3. What are the plans under the Honey Mission? Will there be renewed focus over the industry?

Our target is to distribute 2,00,000 bee boxes to farmers, adivasis and unemployed youth. We are currently the 8th largest producers of honey, but there is potential to become one of the top three producers of honey across the world. Currently, China is in the lead.

4. While these initiatives have generated employment and increased opportunities, has KVIC become profitable?

Over the past 4 years, our profitability has grown. There is a 28% rise in turnover from Rs 2,510 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 3,215 crore in 2018-19. The target for 2019-20 is Rs 5,000 crore. There are increased orders from corporates such as Air India, Indian Oil and ONGC. We are also getting orders from academic institutions and hospitals. We have approached police for contract of uniforms and that will add to our revenue.

5. The Rozgar Yukt Gaon scheme has received a budgetary support of Rs 396 crore. How many villages will be covered under this scheme?

Currently, 6 villages have been identified and artisans have been provided tools as per their needs. For instance, if a village has stone cutters and potters, we identify the artisans and provide them with the tools to make them rozgar yukt (suitable for employment). The plan is to cover 50 villages under this scheme this year.

6. What are the challenges facing the Khadi industry?