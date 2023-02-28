Soon our farmers will produce green fuel and green hydrogen: Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (file image)

Emphasising India’s shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) in coming years and India’s shift away from petrol and diesel, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said, “Hydrogen is our future fuel and India’s future vehicles will run on hydrogen and green fuels”.

Addressing the second Ideas of India Summit organised by the ABP Network, he said, “We import Rs. 16 lakh crore worth of fossil fuel every year but pretty soon our farmers will produce green fuel and green hydrogen.”

Earlier this month, on February 2, a day after the Budget 2023 was unveiled, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Gadkari also said that a possible surge in Indian electric vehicle makers will bring down the price of lithium-ion batteries, eliminating the need for any subsidy for the industry.

Gadkari also finds the discovery of lithium deposits in J&K is an encouraging development for the entrepreneurs who have taken big bets and put up their factories backed by emerging rich component ecosystems preparing them to handle the brisk sales across categories.

Speaking about EV buses, Gadkari acknowledged the challenges of EV Bus OEMs, especially with respect to financing them.

Gadkari said that he is objectively seeking to engage with multiple stakeholders such as the Ministry of Power that has issued the electric bus tenders and individual state transport undertakings who will be inducting them into their fleet to find a solution to the reluctance of leading OEMs like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland to participate in future tenders.

“It is a unique situation to bring all the stakeholders on the table and address these challenges. We are aware and my ministry is working towards resolving these issues,” Gadkari added.