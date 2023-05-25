Soon, customers may not be forced to buy a full strip of medicine

The Centre has suggested modifying the packaging of medicines, adding perforations to make it easier for the seller to tear the strip

You may not have to purchase the entire strip of medicine when you need only smaller quantity in the near future as the forced buying of an entire strip not only leads to medical wastage but also put excessive financial burden on customers.

“If someone needs just three tablets why should they buy the entire strip,” an unnamed official from the department of consumer affairs told the Economic Times on condition of anonymity.

Further, the Centre has suggested modifying the packaging of medicines, adding perforations to make it easier for the seller to tear the strip and sell a few tablets or capsules. Each segment can then bear the expiry date and other vital information.

The official mentioned that the cost of it may be high but once all companies start doing it will come down. The move assumes significance as the department received complaints from consumers about chemists insisting on buying full strip when the customers needed just two or three.

Jagannath Sakharam Shinde, chairman, All Indian Origin Chemists & Distributors (AIOCD), told the daily that “cut-strips” are a huge issue for chemists as they generally don’t have the batch number, manufacturing and expiration date written on them, and it is a crime to stock medicine without these crucial details.

Media reports citing industry representatives mentioned that printing QR code on each tablet may cost less than 10 paise.

Recently, the government held talks with senior representatives of the pharma industry, which was attended by senior officials of the Drug Controller General of India too. Officials said the ministry has suggested that new technologies should be explored for packaging medicines.