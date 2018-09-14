SonyLIV partners with Amagi to grow OTT ad revenues

Cloud-managed broadcast service provider Amagi on September 14 announced that SonyLIV is using its ‘thunderstorm’ cloud-based platform for targeted over-the-top (OTT) dynamic ad insertion. As part of the deal, Amagi will monetize premium GEC and movie channels on SonyLIV OTT platform, generating additional ad revenues for the hugely popular on-demand and linear service.

SonyLIV is the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Networks India and its library consists of 23 years of content from the network channels in India — Sony Entertainment Television, SONY SAB, SONY MAX, AXN, SONY PIX and SONY TEN to name a few.

Using Amagi ‘thunderstorm’, SonyLIV will be able to insert targeted mid-roll ads without the need to change its existing broadcast workflows. Thunderstorm leverages new-age machine learning techniques to detect ads in channel feeds and replace them with new, targeted ads on the server-side.

“SonyLIV is growing its subscriber base at an impressive rate, making it an ideal digital platform for advertisers to target clearly defined audience segments. We are continuously looking to enhance value for our advertisers”, said Uday Sodhi, business head, digital at Sony Pictures Networks India.

“Amagi is a pioneer in the targeted advertising space and this technology partnership provides additional options for advertisers to work with us,” he added.

Many digital first media companies in the United States and Europe are already using Amagi’s thunderstorm.