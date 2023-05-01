 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sony shares tumble on weaker-than-expected annual outlook

Reuters
May 01, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

The company on Friday posted a record operating profit for the year ended March 2023, driven by a robust performance at its music and microchip units.

Sony

Sony Group Corp's shares fell as much as 4.8% on Monday after the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate's annual profit outlook fell short of market expectations.

For the current business year, however, it projected a 3.2% profit decline to 1.17 trillion yen ($8.55 billion), missing an analysts average estimate of a 1.275 trillion yen profit, as it expects slow recovery in profitability in the videogame unit.

Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal said in a note to clients Sony's outlook "is overly conservative," and that its PlayStation 5 (PS5) game consoles and game software are likely to benefit from pent-up demand.