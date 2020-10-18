172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|sony-ps5-playstation-5-priced-at-rs-49990-rs-39990-for-digital-edition-5977181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony PS5: Playstation 5 priced at Rs 49,990, Rs 39,990 for digital edition

The PS5 is scheduled for launch on November 12 in markets including the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Moneycontrol News

Sony has announced the price of the Playstation 5 in India. The PS5 will cost Rs 49,990 while the digital version of the console is priced at Rs 39,990.

The DualSense wireless controller will cost Rs 5,990 in India, and the charging station is priced at Rs 2,590.

However, Sony is yet to specify the date of the PS5 launch in the country.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Oct 18, 2020 11:33 am

tags #PlayStation #Sony

