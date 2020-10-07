Sony PS5 launch could be delayed in India due to trademark-related issues

As Sony gears up to launch the fifth generation of its flagship console, the PlayStation (PS5), it has not been able to start pre-booking or announce an availability date for the product in the country. This is because the company does not own the trademark in India.

Information from Mako Reactor finds that the trademark for the PS5 name in India was filed on October 29, 2019, by Hitesh Aswani, who apparently lives in Delhi, almost three months before Sony applied for the trademark, India Today reported.

As it stands, the filing is currently contested. According to the report, despite the fact that the company is expected to win the case, this could delay the launching of the console in India.

This is not the first time a big tech company has had to deal with trademark and naming rights issues in the country. Taiwanese multinational ASUS, also had a similar issue with the launch of their phone series, Zenfone last year.

As far as the console's launch globally, the PS5 is slated to launch on November 12, 2020, in select markets including the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

The rest of the world will get the new console a week later, on November 19, with pre-orders slated to begin on September 17.

The pricing of Sony's new console is in line with Microsoft's latest offering from the line of next-gen Xbox consoles, at about $499.99, while the Digital Edition of the PS5 comes with a price tag of $399.99.