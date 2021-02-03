Sony patents AI that adjusts game difficulty dynamically

Sony Interactive Entertainment has developed a way to dynamically adjust the difficulty of their games to reduce player frustration. The new AI system would supposedly learn from players and adjust according to their playstyle, according to a report by SegmentNext.

“The methods or tactics may include, as examples, particular attacks such as a flying punch, a low kick, etc. Certain attack patterns or sequences may also establish the methods/tactics, as well as certain player movements and location changes within the level or fighting environment in which the player tends to remain while fighting the boss/opponent,” Sony stated in its patent application.

Citing an example of boss fights, the new system would be able to detect how well players are doing and dynamically scale difficulty to stop them from feeling like they are running up against a wall. This will work vice-versa too, if the system finds that a player is using a particular move too often for an advantage, the enemy can adjust to player patterns to nullify it. The end goal is to provide a satisfying experience, not too tough but not a cakewalk either.

Sony also makes it clear that this system would not be enforced on players and it will provide those who prefer to stick with developer made difficulties with an option to turn it off. This system will also be able to reward players with a high-skill ceiling.

“The reward may include, for example, a particular trophy, a particular medal, a particular amount of video game currency, a particular amount of video game points, and/or a particular amount of currency to spend via an electronic or e-commerce store.”

While this system seems awesome on paper, there will likely be a few teething problems when it’s introduced. Besides that, it does sound intriguing. Sony has also thought ahead and not alienated higher skill players, rewarding them with trophies for good performance.