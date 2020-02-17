Sony India cuts 120 jobs amid pressure from Chinese companies: Report

Sony India has cut 120 jobs across different roles, nearly a seventh of the electronic giant's staff in the country, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Sony India is facing pressure from Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, OnePlus and TCL in the television segment, of which cheaper products are becoming increasingly popular.

Senior industry executives said the number of pink slips given could be around 200. But, the company rejected the number while confirming that it had recently axed some of its staff.

Sachin Rai, the head of Sony India’s television business, has resigned. But, the company says it is a voluntary exit rather than a part of the downsizing, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A Sony India spokesperson told ET that existing market conditions posed several challenges to the company in terms of sustaining growth.

“This requires us to relook at our business strategy, including human resources, and we are taking corrective measures to make ourselves more agile, efficient and robust in the long term,” the spokesperson added.

“We are undergoing dialogue with our personnel and expect a fair and reasonable outcome consistent with Sony’s culture of proactive engagement with our internal stakeholders,” the spokesperson said.

In an effort to reduce costs, the company is merging some of its smaller offices in India, the report said. Sony India has merged several offices in Surat with Ahmedabad, and in Gurugram with Delhi.