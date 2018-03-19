App
Mar 19, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sony India appoints of Sunil Nayyar as MD

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sony India today announced the appointment of Sunil Nayyar as its Managing Director (MD) in place of Kenichiro Hibi, who will move to head the Japanese consumer electronics giant's operations in Brazil, from April 1.

Hibi, who was MD of Sony India from 2012 till 2018, has now been appointed as President for Sony Brazil, effective April 1, 2018.

"The change of guard marks a historic milestone, with Nayyar being the first Indian to be appointed as Managing Director for Sony India. In this new role, Nayyar will be responsible for spearheading the overall growth and profitability of the company within the region, by driving an integrated business and marketing strategy and directing excellence in market performance across all categories," Sony India said in a statement.

At present, Nayyar holds the position in Sony North America as head of Retail Experience. Prior to this, he was Sales Head from April 2006 till April 2015.

Nayyar started his stint at Sony in 1995 as part of Sony Gulf's sales team in charge of North and East Africa, Russia, Lebanon, Syria and various other GCC Countries.

