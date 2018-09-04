App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sony India aims 30-35% India revenue from premium segment

He said Sony India is trying to raise the premium image, but at the same time, attempting to make such products affordable for consumers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Electronics giant Sony India on Tuesday said it expects the share of revenue from the premium segment to rise 30-35 percent over the next two to three years.

"Premium products' share of sales would be 20-25 percent now for Sony India and this should rise to 30-35 percent in a couple of years say in 2-3 years," Sony India Managing Director Sunil Nayyar said here today on the sidelines of unveiling the company's festive offerings here.

Nayyar, the first Indian to head the company operations in the country, said he is hopeful that all product categories will show signs of robust growth, including audio and digital imaging businesses, besides the staple television category, which tops the India revenue with 60-65 percent share.

He said Sony India is trying to raise the premium image, but at the same time, attempting to make such products affordable for consumers.

related news

"We are partnering with companies that offer financing schemes to make purchases more affordable," Sony India Sales Head Satish Padmanabhan said.

The electronics major is also working on manufacturing 65-inch televisions in India and hopes this to be a reality over the next six months. At present, up to 55-inch televisions are being sourced from Indian OEMs.

Once the 65-inch TVs get made in India, they will be more affordable, officials said. In television, Sony categorises 55-inch and above as premium, priced around Rs 1 lakh and beyond.

Sony India had recently said it was planning to raise local sourcing to 55 percent in the current fiscal, up from the existing 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the upcoming festive season, the total sales was expected to be close to Rs 300 crore in Bengal, a rise of 27 percent over last year, the officials said.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 05:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Sony

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.