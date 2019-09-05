App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 10:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Sony appeals to film lovers with slimline Xperia 5 smartphone

The Xperia 5 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display in the 21:9 format used by the movie industry and, for photographers and video bloggers, packs a triple camera with resolution of 12 megapixels.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Sony launched the Xperia 5, a slimline version of its flagship smartphone, at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin on Thursday as it seeks to strengthen its appeal to its niche audience of video, film and music lovers.

The Xperia 5 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display in the 21:9 format used by the movie industry and, for photographers and video bloggers, packs a triple camera with resolution of 12 megapixels.

The Android device, a lower-priced iteration of the Xperia 1 launched in June, will go on sale in October at 799 euros ($884) with pre-orders from next week, Sony executive Shigeki Ishizuka told a presentation at IFA.

Close

Despite the number in the name, there was no mention of whether the device will be enabled to work on 5G networks, which are starting to be rolled out in countries like Japan, Korea and the United States.

related news

Sales have been declining in the smartphone market, with the trade dispute between the United States and China weighing on consumer and industry sentiment.

Samsung Electronics, the world's leading smartphone maker, unveiled its $2,000 folding smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, on Thursday in Seoul.

Apple plans to unveil its latest iPhone generation on Sept. 10, while China's Huawei Technologies, the world's No.2 smartphone maker, will unbox its 5G-ready Mate 30 range in Munich on Sept. 19.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 10:18 pm

tags #Business #Sony #Technology #Xperia 5

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.