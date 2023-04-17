Sonata Software Q4 PAT seen up 22.7% QoQ to Rs. 144.5 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Sonata Software to report net profit at Rs.144.5 crore up 22.7% quarter-on-quarter (up 43.3% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 56.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,294.7 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 56.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 149.1 crore.

