 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sona Comstar to acquire 54% stake in Serbian firm Novelic for 40.5 million euro

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensors are a fast-growing category in the automotive industry, with a potential market size of around USD 43 billion by 2030.

Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) on Monday said it will acquire 54 per cent stake in Serbia-based Novelic for 40.5 million euro (around Rs 356 crore) enabling it to foray into the advanced driver assistance systems sensor market.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has inked an agreement to acquire a stake in the firm, which is a leading provider of mmWave radar sensors, perception solutions and full-stack embedded systems.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensors are a fast-growing category in the automotive industry, with a potential market size of around USD 43 billion by 2030.

Sona Comstar said the 40.5 million euro acquisition would be taken ahead through a combination of primary and secondary purchases with a staggered payment structure in the ratio of 60:20:20.

The transaction values Novelic at an enterprise value of 64.5 million euro on a pre-money basis and 75 million euro on a post-money basis, it added.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of FY23 and is subject to customary closing conditions, the company said in the regulatory filing.