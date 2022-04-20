Sona Comstar partners Ontario-based Enedym to make magnet-less EV motors

Global auto tech company Sona Comstar has entered into a collaboration agreement with Hamilton-Ontario-based tech firm Enedym Inc to create magnet-less switched reluctance motors (SRMs) drive platforms for electric vehicles plying on Indian roads.

The deal's focus would be three-wheeler electric vehicles (10-30kW peak power), two-wheeler high-performance motorbikes (10-20kW peak power), and four-wheeler cargo delivery electric vehicles (20-40kW peak power).

Sona Comstar will manufacture drive motors, controllers, and drivetrains exclusively in India using Enedym's SRM technology. The manufacture is expected to begin in 2023.

Kiran M Deshmukh, group tech chief of Sona Comstar, said, "We are excited to announce our collaboration with Enedym. This partnership opens doors for us to the inventions developed by Dr Ali Emadi and his research group at the McMaster Automotive Resource Centre, McMaster University. Enedym's switched reluctance motors with advanced acoustic noise control will help us offer high-efficiency and high-performance magnet-less motors to our customers."

Emadi, founder, president and CEO of Enedym, said, "Electric three-wheelers are at the forefront of the vehicle electrification transition in India and, therefore, our combined efforts will have a significant impact in terms of sustainability, efficiency, cost reduction, and performance improvements."





