English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sona Comstar partners Israeli startup Drive to develop new tech in smart mobility

    The partnership will give the company access to Israel's hi-tech mobility startup ecosystem, including access to Drive's new testing, evaluation and development centre, Sona Comstar said in a statement.

    PTI
    August 17, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

    Automotive technology firm Sona Comstar has collaborated with Israel-based startup Drive to help it develop and commercialise new technologies in the smart mobility space.

    The partnership will give the company access to Israel's hi-tech mobility startup ecosystem, including access to Drive's new testing, evaluation and development centre, Sona Comstar said in a statement.

    Focused on smart mobility solutions, Drive facilitates collaborations between high-tech mobility startups and their corporate partners for the commercialisation of new technology.

    The industry is fast transitioning to electrification, connected, autonomous and shared mobility. The company is developing multiple new products for advanced mobility applications by supplementing its R&D with strategic partnerships with innovative startups, Sona Comstar said.

    As an innovation-hub partner, the company can participate in Drive's startup commercialisation programme FastLane, it said.

    Close
    "Our partnership with Drive will help us speed up our innovation processes as we look to expand our collaboration with the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem in the mobility space," said Kiran M Deshmukh, Group CTO at Sona Comstar.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Israel #smart mobility #SONA COMSTAR #Startup Drive
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.