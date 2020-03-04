App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Some telcos have made payments in line with SC order: MoS Communications

The list, however, only mentions the TSP-wise license fee and spectrum usage dues, along with the payment received and outstanding balance

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on the matter of dues to be cleared by telecom companies, Minister of State for Communications, Human Resource Development and Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre said some companies have made payments in line with the Supreme Court order.

The question included whether telecom companies have cleared dues to Department of Telecommunication (DoT) as per the SC order and, if not, the company-wise balance amount. Details of the measures taken by the government to clear the said dues were also sought.

In a written reply, the MoS said licensees (telcos) have been directed to make payments in accordance with the SC's October 24 order.

A list of telecom service provider (TSP)-wise dues (provisional) was also enclosed in the reply. The list, however, only mentioned the TSP-wise licence fee and spectrum usage dues, along with the payment received and the outstanding balance.

It does not mention the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The reply noted that the due amount mentioned may be revised only once the final numbers are in and the assessments will then be done accordingly.

Dues

As per reports on March 3, Bharti Airtel had made a payment of Rs 1,950 crore to the telecom department towards its deferred spectrum dues, while Reliance Jio paid Rs 1,053 crore. Vodafone Idea too had paid about Rs 3,043 crore towards deferred spectrum dues.

Also Read | Airtel pays Rs 1,950cr to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues; Jio pays Rs 1,053cr

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #India #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

