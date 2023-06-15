Some online bond platforms find ways to sell unlisted bonds despite SEBI diktat

Online Bond platform

At least, two online bond platforms are taking advantage of a grey area in regulation to sell unlisted bonds.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations require entities acting as online bond platform providers to register themselves as stockbrokers in the debt segment of stock exchanges and sell only listed bonds or those about to be listed through a public offer.

However, GoldenPi Technologies, an online bond platform provider has created a separate, dedicated website to sell unlisted bonds. The platform, which received a debt broker licence from SEBI in January 2023, launched a new website ― Plus by GoldenPi through which it sells unlisted bonds. Plus by GoldenPi is linked to the website of GoldenPi Technologies.

Another bond platform, Jiraaf, also sells unlisted bonds through its website. Jiraaf has applied for a debt broker licence, according to a May 8 article published in the Telegraph, and it is unclear whether the platform has received the said licence.

“SEBI’s circular prescribing a framework for the regulation of online bond platforms providers undoubtedly allows the offering of listed or proposed to be listed debt securities subject to adherence of certain conditionality. (But) it largely remains silent on the offering of unlisted debt securities by such platforms independently on separate or unrelated platforms,” said Rishi Anand, Partner, DSK Legal.

Also read: Exclusive| Online bond platforms to form industry association in next 3-4 months, say sources

GoldenPi and Jiraaf did not respond to emails and messages sent seeking comment. A separate email sent to SEBI did not elicit any response. We will update this story as and when we get a response from these entities.

A Grey Area

"Online bond platform provider means any person operating or providing an online bond platform. Online bond platform means any electronic system, other than a recognised stock exchange or an electronic book provider platform, on which debt securities, which are listed or proposed to be listed, are offered and transacted," SEBI said in a notification on November 9, 2022.

One way of interpreting this notification is that those platforms selling unlisted bonds fall outside the purview of SEBI. However, not all legal experts agree.

“SEBI regulations are intended to enable safer ecosystem for trading. But, it is arguable that by creating other websites and offering unlisted bonds, online bond platforms cannot do indirectly what they can't do directly,” said Aakanksha Nehra, Associate Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

The SEBI notification further said that no person shall act as an OBPP without a certificate of registration as a stock broker under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992. The regulator had given platforms three months’ time – beginning November 9, 2022, until February 9 – to apply for a stock broker licence. Further, they decided to provide an additional three weeks until March 1.

Also read: Online bond platforms allow you to invest for free: Here’s what you should know

Soon after this, most platforms applied for the licence and received it.

As per market participants, the platforms that provide listed bonds include The Fixed Income, Bondskart, Grip Invest and Wint Wealth, among others.

Unlisted bonds are debt securities that are not listed on any recognised stock exchange, such as the BSE or the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). These instruments are riskier than listed debt securities because they are not listed on any exchange but are offered to a select group of investors through private placement, not making them available to retail investors.

"By requiring the bonds to be rated and listed, SEBI has ensured that instruments available to retail investors meet a higher threshold of quality, disclosure, transparency, as well as the possibility to exit," said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Grip Invest, a competing bond platform.