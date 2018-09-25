Some coffee for your skin? French luxury cosmetic brand Terre De Mars prepping to enter India

That beverage is used for personal care is well-known, like beer shampoos, that have been quite a rage. Now, it's time for the skin to be indulged — with coffee.

Yes, that is right. Coffee is an integral part of most breakfasts, and now can also be integral to the daily skin routine. French brand Terre De Mars is all set to come to India with its luxury face and body scrub that use coffee generously.

A brand inspired by the virtues of coffee and plants, Terre De Mars products are Cosmebio certified (natural and organic cosmetic certification), cruelty-free and vegan-certified by PETA. They are created, manufactured and packaged in France.

India will be its second market.

The product line includes only a face and body scrub because the brand doesn’t believe in either mass production or mass distribution.

The two products — the 001 Résurgence and 002 Luminance — contain finely grounded Arabica coffee powder along with castor oil, shea butter, argan oil, sweet almond oil, aloe vera, lemon, coconut and sugar cane. The 001 contains bamboo stems and the 002 contains turmeric root powder.

But why coffee? “I was born in Iran, where my grandmother was very much into DIY cosmetics products using coffee, honey, rice. I always remembered her using freshly ground coffee grains with honey as face mask. We discovered how great coffee and caffeine was for the skin. It is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, a natural exfoliator removing dead cells and impurities, it reactivates blood circulation, fights against cellulite, acne, eczema and psoriasis,” said Poulad Djamali, one of the founders of the brand.

The products come as a single-dose pack costing close to Rs 650.

Terre De Mars is targeting the 25-45 year-old crowd. The brands is also prepping for its India launch, and the products are also made accordingly. “We have created the 002 Luminance with coffee, turmeric, argan oil, and castor oil with India in our mind. It exfoliates gently and purifies strongly thanks to the anti-bacterial action of turmeric,” added Djamali.

Cosmetics is right now a $2.5 billion business in India and the market is expected to grow by 8.4 percent (CAGR 2018-2021), among the fastest globally.

Terre De Mars, which has quarterly sales of 15,000 units in France, is in talks with an Indian distributor for the launch of their products in India but only in a niche market.

Terre De Mars is coming up next with a sheet mask infused with caffeine, a liquid soap and a moisturizing cream.