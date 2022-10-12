English
    Som Distilleries signs manufacturing pact with Radico Khaitan

    Som expects the pact will lead to better utilization levels of their Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) facility

    Moneycontrol News
    October 12, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd informed the stock exchanges on October 12 that it has entered into a contract manufacturing arrangement with Radico Khaitan Limited for the manufacturing of their Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Ready to Drink brands at Som's plant at Hassan, Karnataka.

    The company stated this pact will lead to better utilization levels of its IMFL facility.

    Som Distilleries and Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and IMFL. Radico Khaitan manufactures industrial alcohol, IMFL, country liquor and fertilizers.

    In the first quarter ended June 2022 of FY23, Som Distilleries reported net sales at Rs 437.68 crore, up 342.2 percent from Rs 98.98 crore in June 2021. Its net profit was at Rs 25.66 crore, up 303.54 percent from Rs 12.61 crore in June 2021. Radico Khaitan in the first quarter shed its standalone profit by 2.6 percent to Rs 58.29 crore, while net revenue from operations jumped 26.74 percent to Rs 757.43 crore over Q1 FY22.

    Som Distilleries' shares ended at Rs 121 per share on the NSE, up 1.55 percent, whereas Radico Khaitan stood at Rs 1045, up 1.10 percent.
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 04:12 pm
