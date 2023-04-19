Som Distilleries on a high as subsidiary begins production in Karnataka

Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd shares rallied in early trade on April 19 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Woodpecker Distilleries and Breweries, started commercial production of beer.

At 10.39 am, Som Distilleries was trading at Rs 166, 4.1 percent higher on the National Stock Exchange from the previous close.

“We are now pleased to announce that our expanded capacity at Hassan, Karnataka has commenced commercial production. This will lead to better supply of our products across all the distribution points in the relevant markets,” the company told exchanges.

The stock has given a return of 40.25 percent since the start of 2023, outperforming the Sensex, which has delivered a negative 3.10 percent return during the same period.

The stock has underperformed the Nifty over the last five years after giving a return of 22.44 percent, whereas the benchmark has given a return of 66.89 percent during the same duration.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

