Solving a perennial SME problem: Attracting new-age talent

Most SME owners ask me to help them with finding some good candidates for filling key positions. They lose sleep over finding the right talent all the time. And in many instances, the people who come on board do not stay for long. Both attracting and retaining the right talent are perennial problems for most companies but more so for SMEs.

The new generation of youngsters entering the employment market has very clear thoughts on what is needed from workplaces and how employers should consider these requirements. New research on youngsters entering work streams reveals some interesting insights that could come in handy for SME owners in attracting these employees.

Leadership that understands the needs of the new generation workforce will be able to attract the right talent – even if they are SMEs. Planning good employee engagement programmes needs proper understanding of these needs and aspirations of the employees. As the post-pandemic normalcy sets in, SMEs that design office spaces and work culture will be able to get more traction in talent acquisition.

Almost half the Indian population is below 30 and we can call those born between 1997 and 2010 Generation-Z. The last of the earlier generation (Gen-Y or Millennials) is now over 30 and so the new generation is one of the most powerful cohorts to reckon with – globally a third of the population belongs to this generation.

A recent research study on this generation workforce demolished possible myths about them. Most people assumed that this generation is risk-averse, non-entrepreneurial and seeks job security, given that they have grown through several extraordinary events such as the great recession of 2008, the demonetisation mess and the current pandemic-related misery.

Unlike what most SME owners believe, this generation does not hold salary as the most critical factor when choosing a job. They desire challenging jobs, even if the pay is not high. Equity, sustainability, environment and larger social issues are more important to them and are factors in choosing the right employer. More interesting is that the gig economy suits these folks well and they are comfortable working for specific projects as an outside worker, as in the movie business or doing a series of gigs in multiple companies or one single company for their specific areas of expertise. Most of them are open to relocation or work from anywhere. SMEs can capitalise on this better than large companies and change their workflow to capture such talent.

The new-age employees want control of their time whether in office, hybrid or WFA (work from anywhere) mode. Job control, autonomy and social belonging at workplace are some demands from them because these are important for employee wellbeing. A global study during the first year of the pandemic found that nearly half of the new generation employees were stressed at work more than ever before.

While this workforce is very comfortable in the tech space, they also have a deep desire to have touch and feel. Therefore, SMEs can plan a hybrid model for meeting their needs halfway in terms of what SMEs need as talent and what they need as employees.

The workplace designs and plans may change over time and can be well managed, but designing the work itself may require some serious thought. SMEs should be able to do this better than large companies mired in bureaucratic processes and multiple layers of leadership. Besides, the work itself is getting evolved big time with tech disruption and pandemic-induced business process changes. Consumer preferences and attitudes are also changing. Look at the massive changes that have happened in the retail and healthcare sectors in the last two years.

With artificial intelligence, humanoid robots and IoT, there will be a lot of jobs that will get replaced. Automation always results in some disruption but SMEs can meet up this challenge as an opportunity, and new-age workers can be attracted. Up-skilling and reskilling employees for new roles will be an attractive offer. Plan to skill them in multiple areas (tech tools, analytics, creativity and business management) beyond their core expertise. SMEs will have to let them learn at their pace and make use of adaptive tools. Recruit based on the special skills needed and on the basis of degree and marks.

One big challenge that will come in between SMEs and the new-age talent is the quality of leadership. These folks need real leadership that is empathetic and supportive and not fancy-titled loyalists of promoters. They don’t want to indulge in senseless politics to please bosses, or waste time staying longer hours for just appearance's sake. They don’t like to be micro-managed and want space to deliver the agreed objectives. This implies that SMEs wanting to acquire such talent should train their leadership teams to be sensitive to such demands.

SMEs should also change the process for hygiene factors as much as feasible. The new-age workers prefer most things related to workplace comforts to be automated. Things like applying for leave, requesting supplies, processing reimbursements, etc are via impersonal methods to avoid waste of time and bureaucracy. A better employee experience could be the motto for SMEs in this case.

Gender equity, inclusion and diversity are important for the new-age talent. SMEs must boldly embrace DEI and publicise the same to this talent pool joining the employment market from now onwards.

SMEs must respond quickly to the needs of the new-age employees who are used to instant gratification. Design and develop employee engagement programmes that address their concerns in order to attract the right talent from the new gen.