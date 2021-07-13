MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SolarCity Deal Case | Elon Musk tells court he 'rather hates' being Tesla CEO

The remarks were made by Elon Musk while appearing before a court in a case involving the $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity by Tesla in 2016.

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST
Illustration: Moneycontrol

Illustration: Moneycontrol

Billionaire Elon Musk told a Delaware court that he "rather hates" being the chief executive officer of Tesla, and would instead prefer to divert his focus on engineering and design issues, reports said on July 13.

The remarks were made by Musk while appearing before the court in a case involving the $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity by Tesla in 2016.

Musk has been accused by a group of shareholders of pressuring the Tesla board to takeover SolarCity to save the latter from bankruptcy.

Musk, while out rightly denying the charge before the court, said he rather hates being Tesla CEO but is required to remain in the position "or else the company was going to die", Sky News reported.

Musk's role in the SolarCity deal also came under scanner as the company's founders, Lyndon and Peter Rive, are his cousins.

Close

Related stories

Also Read | Elon Musk trial asks the $2 billion question: Who controls Tesla?

The Tesla chief, while defending himself, dismissed the charge that he was able to pressurise the investors using his influence and persona. Musk also told the court that he owned 22 percent stake in both, Tesla and SolarCity, and therefore, made no financial gains through the deal.

"Since it was a stock-for-stock transaction and I owned almost exactly the same percentage of both there was no financial gain," he was quoted as saying. Musk also added that he was in favour of the deal as they were both sustainable companies.

During the hearing on July 12, Musk was also involved in a heated exchange of words with Randall Baron, the lawyer cross-examining him. Musk called him a "bad human being".

On being asked later what triggered the remarks, he recalled Baron's past association with Milberg Weiss, a law firm where several former partners pleaded guilty of influencing shareholders to join legal suits against companies by paying them kickbacks.

"You were mentored by criminals, then you continued to be mentored by criminals and that's why I don't trust you," Business Insider quoted Musk as saying.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Elon Musk #SolarCity #Tesla
first published: Jul 13, 2021 06:31 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.