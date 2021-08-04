Solara Active Pharma says Aditya Puri joins board as Chairperson

Solara Active Pharma Sciences on August 4 said veteran banker Aditya Puri has joined the Board as the Chairperson.

"Aditya Puri, Former MD of HDFC Bank and a senior advisor to a large PE fund, joins Solara Board as the Chairperson," the company said in a BSE filing.

Puri will also be in charge of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Solara's board.

Rajender Rao, founder of Aurore Life Sciences, has been appointed as an executive director and Vice-Chairman Designate.

The company also said that its founder Arun Kumar has joined as a non-executive director.

Former Revenue Seceretary Vineeta Rai and Kartheek Raju, a partner at iLabs group, have also joined the Solara board as non-executive directors. Rai will chair the CSR committee of the board.