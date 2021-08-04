MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Streaming Live - ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Solara Active Pharma says Aditya Puri joins board as Chairperson

"Aditya Puri, Former MD of HDFC Bank and a senior advisor to a large PE fund, joins Solara Board as the Chairperson," the company said in a BSE filing.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
Aditya Puri

Aditya Puri




Solara Active Pharma Sciences on August 4 said veteran banker Aditya Puri has joined the Board as the Chairperson.


"Aditya Puri, Former MD of HDFC Bank and a senior advisor to a large PE fund, joins Solara Board as the Chairperson," the company said in a BSE filing.


Puri will also be in charge of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Solara's board.


Rajender Rao, founder of Aurore Life Sciences, has been appointed as an executive director and Vice-Chairman Designate.


The company also said that its founder Arun Kumar has joined as a non-executive director.


Former Revenue Seceretary Vineeta Rai and Kartheek Raju, a partner at iLabs group, have also joined the Solara board as non-executive directors. Rai will chair the CSR committee of the board.




(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 4, 2021 02:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.