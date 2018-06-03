App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Solar rooftop growth slow; 40GW by '22 hard to achieve: Experts

The government has set a target to install 100 GW of solar capacity by 2022, out of which 40 GW has to come from rooftop projects

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The growth in the solar rooftop segment has not been significant, and the government may find it difficult to achieve the target of installing 40 gigawatt (GW) of capacity by 2022, say experts.

The government has set a target to install 100 GW of solar capacity by 2022, out of which 40 GW has to come from rooftop projects.

However, the country has managed to set up just over 2 GW of solar rooftop capacity so far, while the target for the financial year 2017-18 was 5 GW, according to the data from the ministry of new and renewable energy.

"Rooftop projects can't be added in that quantity as a lot of structures built were not designed for setting up such projects. People are not used to open space deficiency, so it will be tough to do it in the quantity envisaged by the government," Solar Power Developers' Association president Vineet Mittal told PTI.

related news

Anmol Jaggi, founder and director, Gensol group, said, government establishments and commercial buildings like malls or even warehouses have the capacity to install such projects, but it's difficult on residential buildings, especially considering the structures that are being developed today.

But the concern remains about grid connectivity and metering, according to him, as most warehouses don't use the total power they generate, which in that case becomes imperative to pump into the grid.

"To achieve the target of 100 GW, government will have to find some alternate sources as 40 GW through rooftop alone seems difficult," Jaggi said.

Experts believe gross metering PPA's with solar rooftop farms on warehouses should be adopted for supplying or supplementing discom requirements in the urban and industrial load clusters.

Floating solar projects could also be a good alternative for the government to meet its 100 GW target due to limitations of land use, according to Sunil Rathi, director, Waaree Energies.

"It is expected to develop into a leading segment within the industry given the low deployment costs, reduction in water evaporation and the potential to yield higher energy harvest," he said.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.