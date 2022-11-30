 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Solar power prices expected to decline 50% by 2050: Ajay Mathur

Shubhangi Mathur
Nov 30, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST

A decline in solar power prices will help in production of green hydrogen at reduced costs, said the director general of International Solar Alliance.

Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA)

Solar power prices are expected to decline by 50 percent from current costs by 2050, said Ajay Mathur, director general, International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The ISA, jointly conceived by India and France, is a grouping of countries working to propagate clean solar energy.

Speaking at the annual energy event of KPMG, Enrich 2022, Mathur said the decline in solar prices will help produce green hydrogen at reduced costs.

“In areas which have good solar insulation, we will start seeing solar hydrogen becoming competitive with gas-based hydrogen even now,” Mathur said regarding the implications of a reduction in solar prices.

He added he expects solar prices to fall approximately 30 percent by 2030.

Hydrogen as a fuel is produced through the process of electrolysis which is powered either by fossil fuels including coal or natural gas (grey hydrogen) or renewable energies such as wind or solar (green hydrogen).