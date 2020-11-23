PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Solar power tariff dips to all-time low of Rs 2/unit

Under the SECI auction concluded on Monday, Saudi Arabian firm Aljoemaih Energy and Water Co. and Sembcorp Energy India arm Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd emerged as the lowest bidders by quoting a tariff of Rs 2 per unit for 200MW and 400MW capacities.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Solar power tariff on Monday dropped to an all-time low of Rs 2 per unit in an auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), according to a source.

Under the SECI auction concluded on Monday, Saudi Arabian firm Aljoemaih Energy and Water Co. and Sembcorp Energy India arm Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd emerged as the lowest bidders by quoting a tariff of Rs 2 per unit for 200MW and 400MW capacities, a source told PTI.

Coal India to invest over $760 million over four years in solar to cut costs

Close

The source further said that state-run power giant NTPC quoted a price of Rs 2.01 per unit for 600 MW capacity. However, NTPC will get the balance amount of 470 MW even as it bid for 600MW because it is the L2 (second lowest) in the auction.

In July this year, solar power tariffs had dropped to a low of Rs 2.36 per unit in an auction of 2GW capacities by SECI.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 10:08 pm

tags #Business #SECI #solar power #solar power tariff

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.