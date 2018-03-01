App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 26, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Solar installations in India likely to fall 22% in 2018

Mercom forecasts total installations to fall by 22 per cent year-on-year to approximately 7.5 GW in 2018, it said in a report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Solar installations in India are expected to fall by 22 per cent to around 7.5 GW in the 2018, Mercom Communications India, a subsidiary of Mercom Capital Group has said.

Mercom forecasts total installations to fall by 22 per cent year-on-year to approximately 7.5 GW in 2018, it said in a report.

“After a very strong year the sector now finds itself beset with uncertainty. There are three different types of duties - safeguard, anti-dumping, and port - that the industry now has to wade through. More than the duties themselves, it is the uncertainty of not knowing what is coming and when that has left the industry in a very tough spot," Mercom Capital Group CEO and Co-Founder Raj Prabhu said in a statement.

Government agencies need to come out quickly and resolve these issues to maintain positive investor sentiment going forward, Prabhu said.

"The solar installation total was 123 per cent higher than the 4,313 MW added in 2016 and boosted the country’s cumulative solar capacity to 19.6 GW as of December 31, 2017," the report said.

Large-scale solar projects accounted for the bulk of installations in 2017, nabbing about 90 per cent of the total, with the remaining 10 per cent coming from rooftop solar installations, Mercom found.

Approximately 10.6 GW of large-scale solar projects were under construction, with another 4.3 GW of tenders pending auction as of December 31, 2017.

tags #Economy #Mercom #solar

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC