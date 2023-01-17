 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sojitz Corp pares 2.35% stake in Samvardhana Motherson for Rs 776 cr

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

Sojitz Corporation on Tuesday divested a 2.35 per cent stake in auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International for Rs 776 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Sojitz Corporation offloaded 10,61,88,248 shares, amounting to 2.35 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 73.11 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 776.34 crore.

However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.

Post the latest transaction, Sojitz Corporation shareholding has decreased to 1.11 per cent from 3.46 per cent stake in the company.

On Tuesday, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International closed 1.72 per cent lower at Rs 74.20 per scrip on BSE.