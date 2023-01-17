English
    Sojitz Corp pares 2.35% stake in Samvardhana Motherson for Rs 776 cr

    PTI
    January 17, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

    Sojitz Corporation on Tuesday divested a 2.35 per cent stake in auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International for Rs 776 crore through an open market transaction.

    According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Sojitz Corporation offloaded 10,61,88,248 shares, amounting to 2.35 per cent stake in the company.

    The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 73.11 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 776.34 crore.

    However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.

    Post the latest transaction, Sojitz Corporation shareholding has decreased to 1.11 per cent from 3.46 per cent stake in the company.

    On Tuesday, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International closed 1.72 per cent lower at Rs 74.20 per scrip on BSE.

    In a separate transaction, fund management company Amansa Holdings buys 3.27 lakh shares of V-Mart Retail for Rs 92 crore through open market transactions.

    Amansa Holdings acquired a total of 3,27,454 shares on both NSE and BSE, amounting to 1.7 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available with National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

    The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 2,800 per piece on both NSE and BSE, taking the aggregate value at Rs 91.68 crore.

    Shares of V-Mart Retail closed 3.09 per cent higher at Rs 2,896.25 per scrip on NSE and Rs 2,855.75 apiece on BSE.
