SoftBank’s Vision Fund to slash 80 jobs, 15% of staff: Report

The Vision Fund is looking to cut 15 percent of its staff after reporting losses amounting to $18 billion in the past financial year.

Rajeev Misra, head of the London-based SoftBank Group-arm is readying to cut at least 80 jobs out of its 500 strong staff, sources told Bloomberg. This is more than the company’s intended 10 percent staff cut planned in May.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As per the report Misra is looking to slash costs by 20 percent and staff in portfolio companies are likely to be disproportionately hit – 18 out of 50 will lose their jobs.

Vision Fund is not the only SoftBank firm that is resorting to downsizing. SoftBank Group International’s Marcelo Claure gave pink slips to 26 out of 230 workers. The Group’s overall job cut is expected to be 10 percent of staff strength.

The developments follow after Founder CEO Masayoshi Son in May announced record operating loss of $13 billion – attributed to the Uber and WeWork debacles.

Among its companies, Vision Fund was the biggest drag, with Son conceding that expansion of the firm would not be possible due to poor performance.

The staff cuts also come as reports emerged of Misra’s hefty pay hike despite the losses. He earned 1.61 billion yen ($15 billion) for the last fiscal – double his pay the previous year.

SoftBank and Vision Fund did not respond to queries, as per the report.