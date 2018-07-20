SoftBank's Vision Fund to invest $1 billion in China AI startup - Bloomberg

SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund is seeking to invest almost $1 billion in SenseTime Group Ltd, a Chinese facial recognition technology developer, Bloomberg reported today.

The fund and SenseTime are finalising the terms of the deal and the details could still change, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

SenseTime in May raised $620 million in a round of funding from Fidelity International, Hopu Capital, Silver Lake and Tiger Global, and $600 million in April led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

A SenseTime spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.