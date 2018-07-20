App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank's Vision Fund to invest $1 billion in China AI startup - Bloomberg

SenseTime in May raised $620 million in a round of funding from Fidelity International, Hopu Capital, Silver Lake and Tiger Global, and $600 million in April led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund is seeking to invest almost $1 billion in SenseTime Group Ltd, a Chinese facial recognition technology developer, Bloomberg reported today.

The fund and SenseTime are finalising the terms of the deal and the details could still change, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

A SenseTime spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 12:05 pm

