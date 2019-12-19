SoftBank's Oyo likely to cut 2,000 jobs in India by January-end: Report

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels and Homes will lay off at least 2,000 employees in India by the end of January, the Economic Times reported citing people close to the company.

The Indian hospitality startup plans to cut jobs as its business was dented amid rising discontent among hotel owners, the paper reported.

Oyo, valued at $10 billion, allows guests to book hotels through its mobile app and charges partnering hotels a fee on room revenue. It also franchises its brand and offers standardized amenities at hotels on its network.

"OYO does see technology replacing select roles in various business side engagement buckets ... we, however, deny that OYO anticipates replacement of thousands of people in the near term,"Â the company said in a statement.

Last month, the company's internal projections showed that its India business will likely make losses until 2021.