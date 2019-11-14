SoftBank's latest investment in Paytm to come with a key caveat: Report

The latest round of funding worth nearly $1 billion might also see US asset manager T Rowe Price investing around $150 million to $200 million in the digital payments player One97 Communications, which is the parent company running Paytm.
SoftBank's latest round of funding in Paytm will take place on the condition that the company would go public within five years from the time of funding, The Economic Times reported.
Sources told the paper that SoftBank Vision Fund (SVF) will reserve the right to sell its stake in Paytm to a rival company if the IPO does not take place within the stipulated time period.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
This development comes in the wake of the latest botched-up IPO plan of WeWork, which amounted to a loss of around $4.6 billion for SoftBank, the report said.
Another source quoted in the report said that SoftBank has been taking more time in funding new ventures as they are carrying out greater due diligence.
The remainder of the $1 billion might come from existing investors of Paytm- SoftBank and Alibaba Group affiliate Ant Financial, the report added. This round of funding may push the value of the digital payment company to around $15 billion, according to several reports.Since early this year, Paytm has been trying to raise funds amid increased losses, with stiff competition from players like Google Pay and Walmart-owned PhonePe. The company's last round of equity funding happened in 2018. At the time, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway invested $356 million and potentially pushed its valuation to $10 billion.