SoftBank transfers 40% of its holding in InMobi to SVF 2

Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank Group has reportedly transferred 40 percent of its holding in mobile ad services platform InMobi to Softbank Vision Fund (SVF) 2 ahead of the former's billion-dollar listing in the US, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, InMobi has appointed three investment banks, including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, to help raise $500 million to $1 billion via IPO in the US. The Bengaluru-based company and its investors are looking at a listing in the ongoing financial year at a valuation of $12-$15 billion for the entire group, people privy to the matter told the daily.

The Japanese multinational conglomerate is betting on a huge windfall from the listing of InMobi, which is its oldest investment in India, on the back of a booming ad-tech sector. As per the global advertising agency network Dentsu, the global digital ad spend is expected to touch $579 billion in 2021.

SVF 2, which has a capital of $30 billion, has invested in 20 companies since April 1, 2021.