App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SoftBank to walk out on $3 bn commitment to WeWork: Report

The beleaguered company, which was already struggling with a bout of issues is now facing an existential crisis as most of its office buildings are now virtually empty due to COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
WeWork
WeWork

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank will not buy $3 billion worth of stocks in WeWork from other shareholders, the office space company said in a board meeting on April 1.

The news comes as a big blow to WeWork's shareholders, including its co-founder Adam Neumann, who was hoping to sell his stock.

The Japanese conglomerate, which is the dominant shareholder of WeWork, had offered to buy the shares as a part of a bailout package last year after the company came close to running out of cash last year and had to withdraw its initial public offering.

Close

However, two weeks ago, SoftBank had threatened to pull the plug on stock purchase in part because of the US government's investigations into the company.

related news

According to a Bloomberg report, SoftBank has confirmed it would end the offer, citing five conditions that were not satisfied by the closing date.

The closing day of the offer was Apri 1.

“SoftBank remains fully committed to the success of WeWork and has taken significant steps to strengthen the company since October, including newly committed capital, the development of a new strategic plan for WeWork and the hiring of a new, world-class management team,” said Rob Townsend, chief legal officer at SoftBank.

“The tender offer was an offer to buy shares directly from other major stockholders and its termination has no impact on WeWork’s operations or customers.”

Reports suggest that a WeWork committee of two independent directors, Bruce Dunlevie and Lew Frankfort, have voiced disagreement over SoftBank’s decision to bail out, suggesting that there may be legal action.

“The Special Committee is surprised and disappointed at this development, and remains committed to reaching a resolution that is in the best interest of WeWork and its minority shareholders, including WeWork’s employees and former employees. The Special Committee will evaluate all of its legal options, including litigation,” it said in an emailed statement.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 11:33 am

tags #Business #SoftBank #WeWork #world

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000cr fresh slippages in Q4; COVID-19 to take a toll on asset quality, says MD&CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000cr fresh slippages in Q4; COVID-19 to take a toll on asset quality, says MD&CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.