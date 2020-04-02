SoftBank to walk out on $3 bn commitment to WeWork: Report

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank will not buy $3 billion worth of stocks in WeWork from other shareholders, the office space company said in a board meeting on April 1.

The news comes as a big blow to WeWork's shareholders, including its co-founder Adam Neumann, who was hoping to sell his stock.

The Japanese conglomerate, which is the dominant shareholder of WeWork, had offered to buy the shares as a part of a bailout package last year after the company came close to running out of cash last year and had to withdraw its initial public offering.

However, two weeks ago, SoftBank had threatened to pull the plug on stock purchase in part because of the US government's investigations into the company.

According to a Bloomberg report, SoftBank has confirmed it would end the offer, citing five conditions that were not satisfied by the closing date.

The closing day of the offer was Apri 1.

“SoftBank remains fully committed to the success of WeWork and has taken significant steps to strengthen the company since October, including newly committed capital, the development of a new strategic plan for WeWork and the hiring of a new, world-class management team,” said Rob Townsend, chief legal officer at SoftBank.

“The tender offer was an offer to buy shares directly from other major stockholders and its termination has no impact on WeWork’s operations or customers.”

Reports suggest that a WeWork committee of two independent directors, Bruce Dunlevie and Lew Frankfort, have voiced disagreement over SoftBank’s decision to bail out, suggesting that there may be legal action.

“The Special Committee is surprised and disappointed at this development, and remains committed to reaching a resolution that is in the best interest of WeWork and its minority shareholders, including WeWork’s employees and former employees. The Special Committee will evaluate all of its legal options, including litigation,” it said in an emailed statement.