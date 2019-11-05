App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 08:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank to tighten governance at start-ups after WeWork debacle

SoftBank will apply the new standards to future investments and is tightening governance at companies it backs

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
WeWork
SoftBank Group Corp is expected to outline tougher governance standards and restrictions on dual-class share structures on Wednesday after WeWork pulled its IPO, the Financial Times reported on November 4, citing people briefed on the plan.

The Japanese conglomerate will apply the new standards to future investments and is tightening governance at companies it backs, the FT said.

SoftBank was set to write down at least $5 billion (£3.88 billion) due to a slump in the value of the US office sharing startup and some other top holdings, according to a media report.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 08:37 am

tags #SoftBank #WeWork

